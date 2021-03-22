Ancora Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) by 64.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,614 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PPLT. Prospector Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,286,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,111,000 after buying an additional 75,591 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,656,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,191,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 520.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PPLT opened at $111.66 on Monday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $56.80 and a 1 year high of $122.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.45.

