Ancora Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Ancora Advisors LLC decreased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,352 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of IBM stock opened at $128.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $90.56 and a 12-month high of $135.88.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.59 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.