Ancora Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Ancora Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,740 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Brink’s were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Brink’s by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Brink’s during the 4th quarter worth $340,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in The Brink’s during the 4th quarter worth $775,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in The Brink’s by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 22,067 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in The Brink’s by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,663,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,770,000 after purchasing an additional 356,956 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of The Brink’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of The Brink’s from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

Shares of BCO stock opened at $82.58 on Monday. The Brink’s Company has a 12 month low of $33.17 and a 12 month high of $84.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -330.32 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.42.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.63. The Brink’s had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 95.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.42%.

In other news, EVP Rohan Pal sold 26,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total value of $2,010,845.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

About The Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and network infrastructure services.

