Ancora Advisors LLC Purchases 1,609 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.7% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.6% during the third quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown Castle International news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total transaction of $611,991.12. Also, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total value of $753,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,811 shares in the company, valued at $12,180,642.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 7,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,828 and have sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

CCI opened at $165.62 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.65 and its 200 day moving average is $160.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $71.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.51, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $114.18 and a 12-month high of $180.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.80.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

