Ancora Advisors LLC Purchases 61,966 Shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 886,670 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,966 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.54% of VAALCO Energy worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in VAALCO Energy by 22.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 122,704 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 22,477 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in VAALCO Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $452,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,177,238 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

EGY stock opened at $2.28 on Monday. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $3.48. The stock has a market cap of $131.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.79.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VAALCO Energy had a positive return on equity of 27.98% and a negative net margin of 56.93%. The company had revenue of $12.56 million for the quarter.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon, West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

