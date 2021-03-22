Ancora Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 8,300 PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in PerkinElmer by 4,018.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in PerkinElmer by 225.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 501 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PKI opened at $128.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.35. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $62.91 and a one year high of $162.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.06. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.27.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total value of $301,052.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,526,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 10,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,595,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,580,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

