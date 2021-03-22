Ancora Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Ancora Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $610,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Motco lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $130.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.21. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $160.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.18%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Argus cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.58.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.