Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 25,129 Shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)

Ancora Advisors LLC cut its position in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,129 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Alta Equipment Group worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,197,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,827,000 after purchasing an additional 47,363 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 575,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 103,205 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 1,575.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 539,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 507,143 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 449,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 18,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 56.1% during the third quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 276,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 99,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alta Equipment Group from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley boosted their price target on Alta Equipment Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Alta Equipment Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alta Equipment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Shares of NYSE ALTG opened at $13.12 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.59. The firm has a market cap of $393.85 million, a P/E ratio of -8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.03. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $13.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Equipment and Construction Equipment. It operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and other industrial and construction equipment.

