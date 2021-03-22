Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 2,582 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Ancora Advisors LLC lowered its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,582 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

WPC stock opened at $68.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.19 and a 1 year high of $76.12.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.15 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. W. P. Carey’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.048 dividend. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.60%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

