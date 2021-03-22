Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 4,413 Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Ancora Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,413 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Dine Brands Global worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 6,582 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter worth $7,773,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 119,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,919,000 after buying an additional 38,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIN stock opened at $89.62 on Monday. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.83 and a twelve month high of $91.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.04.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.28). Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DIN shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dine Brands Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.63.

In other news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 11,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total value of $838,509.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,847.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 10,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $832,107.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,666,414.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,918 shares of company stock worth $2,044,810 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

