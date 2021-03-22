Andrew Wonki Kim Sells 782 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $33,719.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,525.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Andrew Wonki Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Andrew Wonki Kim sold 517 shares of NETGEAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $21,191.83.

On Friday, February 19th, Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of NETGEAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $33,497.09.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of NETGEAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $30,123.17.

On Monday, December 28th, Andrew Wonki Kim sold 29,247 shares of NETGEAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,169,880.00.

NETGEAR stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.63. 5,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,747. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.97 and a 52-week high of $46.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.84 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.20.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. NETGEAR had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $367.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in NETGEAR during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NETGEAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 35.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,664 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in NETGEAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTGR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BWS Financial increased their price objective on NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

