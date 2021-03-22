Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Sold by Vontobel Asset Management Inc.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 65.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 388,104 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 726,539 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $28,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 47,400 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 192,099 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $10,350,000 after buying an additional 8,760 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.1% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,570 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,523,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter valued at approximately $453,000. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BUD has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, January 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.80.

Shares of BUD stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.88. 12,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,717,645. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $37.93 and a fifty-two week high of $72.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $128.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.88.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.59 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

