Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) CFO Sells $678,300.00 in Stock

Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of Apache stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $678,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,473.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

APA traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.98. 217,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,280,997. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.03. Apache Co. has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $23.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 4.87.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Apache had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 162.10%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apache Co. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apache by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in shares of Apache by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 13,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apache by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Apache by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 14,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Apache by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 388,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,519,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APA. Morgan Stanley raised Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Apache from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Apache from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised Apache from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays raised Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.10.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It holds onshore conventional assets in Egypt's Western desert; and offshore assets in the North Sea region, including the United Kingdom. The company also has an offshore exploration program in Suriname.

