Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.89.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Scotiabank started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, December 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $336,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,304.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $711,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,576.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth $98,000.

Shares of NYSE AIRC traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.80. The stock had a trading volume of 28,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,706. Apartment Income REIT has a 52 week low of $35.99 and a 52 week high of $45.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.50). On average, analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 98 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

