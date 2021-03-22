Apartment Income REIT Corp. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:AIRC)

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report issued on Friday, March 19th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.51. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

AIRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zelman & Associates started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.89.

Shares of AIRC opened at $43.04 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Apartment Income REIT has a 12-month low of $35.99 and a 12-month high of $45.89.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.50).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth $97,300,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $2,343,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $9,361,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,627,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $56,703,000.

In related news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $336,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,304.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $711,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,576.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 98 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

