API3 (API3) Achieves Market Cap of $82.88 Million

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. API3 has a market cap of $82.88 million and $18.77 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One API3 token can now be purchased for about $5.99 or 0.00010658 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, API3 has traded 18.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.63 or 0.00476582 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00065378 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.66 or 0.00138285 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00055766 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $446.19 or 0.00794552 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00075148 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000491 BTC.

API3 Profile

API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 tokens. API3’s official website is api3.org . The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3 . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO

API3 Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars.

