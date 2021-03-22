Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on APO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered Apollo Global Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE:APO traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.41. The company had a trading volume of 125,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,745. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.82, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.38. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $23.50 and a one year high of $55.38.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $519.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.07 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.22 per share, for a total transaction of $47,220,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott Kleinman sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,313,928 shares of company stock worth $67,269,864 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. LGT Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth about $5,617,000. BB&T Securities purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth about $339,000. DNB Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management now owns 63,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $964,812 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Coronation Asset Management Pty Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Coronation Asset Management Pty Ltd. now owns 2,569,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,007,000 after buying an additional 192,318 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 383,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

