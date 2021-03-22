Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Upgraded at Citigroup

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $56.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $53.00. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on APO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.07.

Shares of NYSE:APO traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.44. The stock had a trading volume of 223,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,745. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.38. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $23.50 and a 1-year high of $55.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.86, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $519.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.07 million. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joshua Harris sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at $68,850,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.22 per share, with a total value of $47,220,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 1,313,928 shares of company stock valued at $67,269,864 over the last quarter. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,359,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $984,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,344,000. 71.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

