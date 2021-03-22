AppCoins (APPC) Achieves Market Cap of $33.76 Million

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded up 12% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One AppCoins token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC on popular exchanges. AppCoins has a total market capitalization of $33.76 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AppCoins has traded up 40.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00051011 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00018269 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.23 or 0.00646699 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.99 or 0.00068850 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00023832 BTC.

AppCoins Token Profile

AppCoins (CRYPTO:APPC) is a token. It was first traded on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 245,371,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 245,371,174 tokens. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io

Buying and Selling AppCoins

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

