Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Andesa Financial Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 49.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,870 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 68,126 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 6.0% of Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sather Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 318.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 19,752 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 15,033 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,832 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,374 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 266.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 678,611 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $78,590,000 after acquiring an additional 493,595 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 286.1% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 697,222 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,745,000 after acquiring an additional 516,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeler Thomas Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 259.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 111,091 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,861,000 after acquiring an additional 80,228 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL opened at $119.99 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The company has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Fundamental Research raised their target price on Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.98.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

