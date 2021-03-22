Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $163.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.93% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 target price (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.98.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $120.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 302.4% during the third quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.