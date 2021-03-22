Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.08% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies’ FY2021 earnings at $3.92 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.52 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Applied Industrial Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Applied Industrial Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Shares of NYSE:AIT opened at $93.16 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.13 and a beta of 1.47. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $95.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $751.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.68 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 0.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $48,869,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,839,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,461,000 after acquiring an additional 579,677 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,035,000 after acquiring an additional 34,158 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

