APYSwap (APYS) Market Capitalization Hits $11.83 Million

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One APYSwap coin can now be purchased for $2.05 or 0.00003739 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, APYSwap has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. APYSwap has a total market capitalization of $11.83 million and approximately $579,776.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.90 or 0.00471198 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00065019 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.33 or 0.00138923 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.76 or 0.00818581 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00054112 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00075062 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000502 BTC.

APYSwap Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,760,480 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

