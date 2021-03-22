Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.15 Million

Brokerages predict that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) will announce $9.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.80 million. Aquestive Therapeutics reported sales of $8.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full year sales of $40.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $38.60 million to $41.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $73.80 million, with estimates ranging from $72.50 million to $75.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aquestive Therapeutics.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.34).

AQST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aquestive Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

In other Aquestive Therapeutics news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 40,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $265,148.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 860,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,592,990. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 42.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQST. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 418.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 8,183 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 49.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. 59.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AQST opened at $5.17 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.05. The company has a market capitalization of $173.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 3.77. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $9.47.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

