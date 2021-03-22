Aravt Global LLC Has $65.39 Million Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Aravt Global LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications makes up 15.7% of Aravt Global LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Aravt Global LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Charter Communications worth $65,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 253.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 692,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,538,000 after buying an additional 497,048 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Charter Communications by 184.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,152,000 after acquiring an additional 335,558 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $167,494,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $157,053,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Charter Communications by 14.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,926,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,522,000 after purchasing an additional 236,293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $763.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $672.67.

Charter Communications stock traded up $7.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $637.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,419. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $616.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $629.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $364.67 and a 12-month high of $681.71. The company has a market capitalization of $123.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.70, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,710 shares in the company, valued at $24,378,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

