Aravt Global LLC Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Aravt Global LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,286 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 6.4% of Aravt Global LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Aravt Global LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $26,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 8,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,979,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $749,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,457 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $6.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2,020.95. The stock had a trading volume of 29,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,052. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,043.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,762.70. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $2,145.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,072.40.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.