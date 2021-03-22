Aravt Global LLC Increases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Aravt Global LLC boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,738 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 10.6% of Aravt Global LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Aravt Global LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $44,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Visa by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $551,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,216 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.36.

NYSE V traded up $3.46 on Monday, hitting $210.36. 166,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,220,952. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.49. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $228.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,991 shares of company stock valued at $22,641,340. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.