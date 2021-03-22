Aravt Global LLC Raises Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Aravt Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. TransDigm Group comprises about 9.5% of Aravt Global LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Aravt Global LLC owned 0.12% of TransDigm Group worth $39,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 50.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TDG shares. Bank of America lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $647.00 to $663.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $772.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $723.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.06.

In related news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.00, for a total value of $6,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,915,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total value of $9,023,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,918,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 77,700 shares of company stock valued at $46,504,136 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDG traded down $6.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $595.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 711 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,391. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of 67.13, a PEG ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $260.00 and a 1-year high of $626.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $590.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $558.13.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

