ARAW Trading 82.8% Lower This Week (ARAW)

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded up 94.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One ARAW coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ARAW has traded 82.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. ARAW has a market cap of $68,468.41 and $23.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ARAW alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00050540 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00019706 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $349.77 or 0.00631465 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00067782 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00023580 BTC.

ARAW Profile

ARAW (ARAW) is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 coins. The official message board for ARAW is medium.com/@TheARAWToken . The official website for ARAW is arawtoken.io . The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Araw is a decentralized e-commerce payment ecosystem that aims to ease and improve the access of the regular people to the blockchain technology. The Araw ecosystem has a Unified Reward System focused on rewards towards the customers to create effortless access to the digital currency. As other payment services, Araw will have a payment card which permits the customers to earn ARAW with all the purchases done and use ARAW to pay as well. Furthermore, the Araw Mobile Wallet allows the users to buy/sell ARAW tokens and also acts as an Exchange due to an instant trade of ARAW tokens to other cryptocurrencies (ETH, BTC). The ARAW token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a medium of exchange within the Araw network. “

Buying and Selling ARAW

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARAW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARAW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ARAW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARAW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.