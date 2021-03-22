ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.45.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on ArcBest from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on ArcBest from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ArcBest from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on ArcBest from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Stephens raised ArcBest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $69.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. ArcBest has a 52-week low of $15.91 and a 52-week high of $74.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.67.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $816.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.11 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.47%. ArcBest’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ArcBest will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

In other ArcBest news, VP Michael R. Johns sold 1,629 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total value of $85,815.72. Also, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $357,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $632,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,971,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $169,457,000 after purchasing an additional 200,724 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,027,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 159.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 113,970 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 378,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,144,000 after purchasing an additional 112,288 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

