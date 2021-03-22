Arcblock (ABT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.78 Million

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Arcblock has a market capitalization of $15.78 million and $7.08 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Arcblock has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. One Arcblock token can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000290 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00050413 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00019885 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $348.92 or 0.00632765 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00067783 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00023461 BTC.

Arcblock is a token. It was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

