Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) One Day Volume Tops $616,037.00

Archer DAO Governance Token (CURRENCY:ARCH) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Archer DAO Governance Token has a total market cap of $8.26 million and approximately $616,037.00 worth of Archer DAO Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Archer DAO Governance Token has traded 25.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Archer DAO Governance Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00001743 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Archer DAO Governance Token alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.00 or 0.00060299 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000281 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000070 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 36.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token Profile

Archer DAO Governance Token (CRYPTO:ARCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Archer DAO Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,657,688 tokens. The official website for Archer DAO Governance Token is archerdao.io . Archer DAO Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ARCHcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Archer DAO Governance Token is medium.com/archer-dao

Buying and Selling Archer DAO Governance Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Archer DAO Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Archer DAO Governance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Archer DAO Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Archer DAO Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Archer DAO Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.