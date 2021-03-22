Ardea Resources (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) Shares Up 0.6%

Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF)’s share price shot up 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.43 and last traded at $0.43. 32,597 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 82,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.37.

Ardea Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARRRF)

Ardea Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for nickel, cobalt, scandium, gold, PGEs, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is its 100% interest include the Goongarrie Nickel-Cobalt Project located in the Kalgoorlie, Western Australia.

