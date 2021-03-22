Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Coverage Initiated at Wedbush

Equities researchers at Wedbush started coverage on shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARDX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Ardelyx in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Ardelyx from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.92.

NASDAQ:ARDX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.94. The stock had a trading volume of 23,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,530. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.84 million, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 11.72 and a current ratio of 11.72. Ardelyx has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $8.33.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 53.93% and a negative net margin of 1,063.74%. Research analysts forecast that Ardelyx will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ardelyx by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Ardelyx by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,372,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,879,000 after buying an additional 734,574 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the third quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Ardelyx by 9.5% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 179,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 15,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

