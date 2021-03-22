Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARCC. Citigroup raised their price target on Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays lowered Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of ARCC remained flat at $$18.26 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 23,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,724. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Ares Capital has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $19.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.20.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ares Capital will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,378,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,819 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,144,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,220,000 after acquiring an additional 177,286 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,699,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,700,000 after acquiring an additional 95,933 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,182,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,975,000 after acquiring an additional 81,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,047,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,690,000 after acquiring an additional 12,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

