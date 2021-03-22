Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) is Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 985,240 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 155,700 shares during the quarter. Argan accounts for 4.2% of Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned about 6.28% of Argan worth $43,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Argan during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Argan by 91.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Argan by 476.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Argan during the third quarter worth $168,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argan during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Argan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

AGX traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,881. The company has a market cap of $828.43 million, a PE ratio of 117.04 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.48 and a 200-day moving average of $45.55. Argan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $55.37.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

