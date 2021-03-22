Arion (ARION) Trading 41.3% Higher This Week

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded down 24.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Arion has a total market cap of $105,676.80 and approximately $21.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arion token can now be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Arion has traded 41.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $260.31 or 0.00473149 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.18 or 0.00065770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.99 or 0.00139931 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00054839 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $450.13 or 0.00818165 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00076023 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 13,704,016 tokens. Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Arion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

