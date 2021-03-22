Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Trading 0.3% Higher

Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF)’s stock price traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.62 and last traded at $24.62. 960 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 1,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.55.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Aritzia from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Aritzia from $23.50 to $29.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Aritzia from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Aritzia from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Aritzia from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.08.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.83.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and head bands.

