Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1)’s stock price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €6.25 ($7.36) and last traded at €6.21 ($7.31). Approximately 6,150,723 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 3,550,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €6.19 ($7.28).

A number of analysts have weighed in on AT1 shares. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.90 ($8.12) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.30 ($7.41) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Aroundtown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €6.82 ($8.02).

The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.22, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €6.03 and its 200 day moving average price is €5.43.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

