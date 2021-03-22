Arqma Price Hits $0.0066 on Top Exchanges (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, Arqma has traded down 20.1% against the dollar. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arqma has a market cap of $56,723.06 and approximately $3,045.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,656.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,694.07 or 0.03099480 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $188.00 or 0.00343972 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $515.04 or 0.00942318 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.27 or 0.00403004 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.98 or 0.00373202 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003882 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.96 or 0.00259734 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00021621 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 14,681,092 coins and its circulating supply is 8,636,548 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

