Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. Takes Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 58,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,359,000. AON comprises approximately 6.7% of Aryeh Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AON by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,188,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in AON by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in AON by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 23,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. purchased a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter valued at $491,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in AON by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 47,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AON. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.15.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $222.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $50.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.34. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $143.93 and a fifty-two week high of $235.88.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.07%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

