Asana, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End on March 29th (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana’s (NYSE:ASAN) lock-up period will expire on Monday, March 29th. Asana had issued 30,030,516 shares in its initial public offering on September 30th. The total size of the offering was $630,640,836 based on an initial share price of $21.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Asana in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Asana from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Asana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.09.

NYSE ASAN opened at $29.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.03. Asana has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $43.72.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $68.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.72 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 40,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $832,478.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 315,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,060,248.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,572 shares of company stock valued at $2,852,539.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Asana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Asana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Asana by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

About Asana

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

