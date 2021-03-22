Ascendant Resources (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) Shares Down 13.5%

Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF)’s stock price was down 13.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 3,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 19,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.12.

About Ascendant Resources (OTCMKTS:ASDRF)

Ascendant Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, and gold. Its principal property is the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendant Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendant Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.