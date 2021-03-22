Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ASND):

3/18/2021 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $172.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $178.00 to $176.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $172.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $178.00 to $176.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Ascendis Pharma A/S is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASND opened at $144.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.91. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $96.24 and a 52-week high of $183.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.80). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 4,042.79% and a negative return on equity of 55.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASND. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1,212.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after buying an additional 19,057 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,740,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which has completed Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone which is in Phase II clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP, a long-acting prodrug of C-type natriuretic peptide which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of achondroplasia.

Featured Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.