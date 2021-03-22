Ashford Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 24,759 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,819,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $310,739,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 606.5% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,571,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,402 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,344,000 after acquiring an additional 960,505 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $153,279,000. Finally, Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $165,025,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $206.66. 236,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,448,124. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $209.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $203.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.27.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

