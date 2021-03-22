Ashford Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 49,349 VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 49,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.94% of VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF by 20.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF by 375.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 85,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 67,146 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF by 23.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $429,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$27.04 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,306. VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.37 and a twelve month high of $28.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.73.

