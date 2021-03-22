Ashford Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,302,605 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 712,698 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock makes up about 4.2% of Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 5.08% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $43,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 529.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 12,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.40. 9,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,030. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.73 million, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.94. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a one year low of $7.06 and a one year high of $16.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $172.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.00 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 9.85%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total value of $156,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,473,993.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $65,055.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,350,417.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,487 shares of company stock valued at $361,066 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

