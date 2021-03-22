Ashford Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 87,588 Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 87,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,200,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.33% of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 627.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $411,000.

Shares of BNDW traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.62. The stock had a trading volume of 674 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,972. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.57. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.88 and a 12-month high of $82.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.091 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st.

