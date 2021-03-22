Ashford Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,325 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,520 shares during the quarter. Twilio comprises 3.0% of Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Twilio worth $30,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 553.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TWLO traded up $1.27 on Monday, hitting $357.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,535. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $389.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.86. The firm has a market cap of $60.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.28 and a beta of 1.51. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.25 and a 12 month high of $457.30. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. Equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.09, for a total value of $602,234.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 1,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.88, for a total transaction of $723,775.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,542 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,093. 6.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TWLO shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.36.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

