Ashford Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,624 shares during the quarter. The Trade Desk makes up 2.5% of Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of The Trade Desk worth $26,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

Shares of TTD stock traded up $2.49 on Monday, reaching $735.70. 13,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,443. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.50 and a 52 week high of $972.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a PE ratio of 251.10, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $795.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $724.96.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson upgraded The Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $490.00 to $985.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Trade Desk from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $782.15.

In other The Trade Desk news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 3,296 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $2,966,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,697,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,713 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $792.27, for a total value of $1,357,158.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,323,931.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,937 shares of company stock valued at $195,101,746 over the last three months. 12.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.